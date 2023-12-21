Papa John’s UK Introduces New Vegan BBQ “Chicken” Pizza for Veganuary

Papa John’s announces its latest plant-based offering: the Vegan BBQ “Chicken” pizza, just in time for Veganuary. This new limited-time offering will be available from January 2nd at Papa John’s locations in the United Kingdom.

Papa John’s also offered a plant-based pizza during Veganuary last year with its Ve-Du-Ya and Hot Pepper pizza, featuring plant-based ‘nduja, a spicy spreadable sausage, topped with green peppers and jalapenos. Additionally, Papa John’s launched the Vegan BBQ Shot pizza in its Chilean locations last year, featuring NotCo’s NotChicken.

The Vegan BBQ “Chicken” pizza 2024 builds on these previous successes after the pizza chain reported an 81% increase in plant-based pizza orders. The pizza includes a combination of Papa John’s vegan ‘Sheese,’ new plant-based “Chicken” slices, mushrooms, onions, and a BBQ drizzle.

To appeal to an even broader audience, the new vegan “chicken” topping is also available across all Papa John’s pizza options, catering to customers at different stages of their plant-based journey.

Senior Marketing Director Rebecca Rose comments, “We know our customers will be exploring meat-free alternatives this January, so we’re delighted to start the new year with an extended vegan menu. With recipe innovation at the core of our brand, we’re thrilled to launch our vegan “Chicken” on pizzas across the menu,” as reported by Feast Magazine.

To complement the main course, Papa John’s continues to offer an array of vegan sides, including oven-baked Potato Tots, “Not Chicken” Vegan Bites, and crispy Cauliflower wings.

Papa John’s is offering a promotional deal of 60% off pizzas, accessible through their app, website, and in-store, aiming to encourage customers who are new to vegan options to try the offering.