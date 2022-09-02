Pizza Hut Adds Permanent Beyond Meat Menu Options in Latin America and Singapore

Global restaurant chain Pizza Hut is introducing Beyond Meat plant proteins as permanent menu additions in several markets across Latin America and Asia.

Expanded options

Starting September 1st, Pizza Hut restaurants throughout Guatemala and El Salvador are introducing a new Beyond Meat-dedicated menu, which features nine pizza, pasta and croissant dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All of the items contain non-vegan cheese and eggs.

In Singapore, Pizza Hut is also launching the Cheesy 7 Beyond™ Supreme, which features Beyond’s Italian sausage crumble with non-vegan cheese, mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Ongoing partnership

These additions follow other permanent menu placements at Pizza Hut in the UK and Canada, which Beyond says is part of its strategic partnership with parent company Yum! Brands to provide plant-based items across their global restaurants.

Another Yum! brand, Taco Bell, is preparing to release its first Beyond Meat collaboration sometime before the end of this year. The two companies have been working on a still-undisclosed plant-based meat item, which is rumored to possibly be a version of Taco Bell’s grilled carne asada steak.

Beyond’s third Yum! partnership came earlier this year, when KFC rolled out the brand’s plant-based fried chicken at all US locations for a limited time. Though the trial appeared to be a strong success, KFC has not since indicated if the item will return.