Pizza Hut Germany Adds Three Vegan Pizzas Following PETA Petitioning

Pizza Hut has been offering vegan options for some years in the UK and US, and now, following petitioning from PETA, Pizza Hut in Germany has finally followed suit with three permanent vegan pizzas topped with Violife cheese.

The options are: Smokey BBQ Vegan, Tuscany Spicy Vegan and Vegan Chik’N’Cheeze, as well as a vegan pasta dish – Creamy Cheeze Pasta Vegan – now available in German branches.

PETA states: “Thank you to all the signatories for your support. Together we are expanding the vegan range. Every vote counts – also in the future. Demand determines supply – and supply determines demand.

“An increasing number of people every day are eliminating animal products from their diet for reasons of animal welfare and environmental protection as well as to promote their own health – and companies are taking notice of this development. There has therefore never been a better time for Pizza Hut Germany to take this forward-looking step.”