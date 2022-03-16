Plant Power Fast Food Opens Flagship Hollywood Location 

Plant Power Fast Food, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast-food chains in the US, has announced the opening of its new Los Angeles flagship restaurant. Located in the heart of iconic Hollywood, it marks Plant Power Fast Food’s 11th restaurant opening, with four more slated to open by the end of the year.

Plant Power Fast Food is a 100% vegan and sustainability-focused version of traditional fast food brands such as McDonald’s, with the new location situated near the intersection of Vine Street and Melrose Avenue and around the block from Paramount Studios, Hollywood. Other locations can be found across California, including San Diego and Sacramento, and also in Las Vegas, NV.

As the company looks to accelerate its lead in the rapidly evolving market segment, Plant Power has seen a number of restaurant industry players come onboard recently from brands such as Chipotle and Yum! Brands, as well as the hiring of former Starbucks exec Steve Figliola as Chief Development Officer.

Four new locations

2021 saw Plant Power Fast Food join the Eat Beyond portfolio followed by a $7.5 million Series A capital raise. With four new locations in the pipeline for 2022, the vegan chain looks set to execute its growth strategy to deliver healthier, sustainable plant-based food to an increasingly larger audience.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to finally land in L.A. and we’re especially excited to be in the heart of this creative community. In the short time since opening this location, we’ve received a warm welcome from local residents as well as the many musicians, actors and studio professionals who commute into Hollywood for work,” Plant Power Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Harris commented.