PLNT Burger, a fast-casual chain co-founded by celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, announces the opening of its 3rd New York location – and 14th location overall – in Bryant Park. To celebrate the occasion, PLNT Burger will host a Grand Opening on June 8 to give away free burgers to the first one hundred guests.

The chain’s latest restaurant, situated in the popular neighborhood of Bryant Park, will feature the same menu of classic American comfort foods served at PLNT’s other locations, including:

PLNT Cheeseburger and Double Cheeseburger : One (or two) plant-based patty(s), caramelized onion, pickles, plant-based American cheese, green leaf lettuce, roma tomato, PLNT sauce, potato bun

Spicy and Regular Chick’n Sandwich : Crispy Plant-Based Chik’n patty from Meati™ , house made hot sauce, plant-based pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, garden herb mayo



Actual Veggies Burger: Actual Veggies® green burger, topped with rich and tangy feta cheese, savory tahini, and refreshing sliced cucumbers on a warm pita

Sweet Potato and Green Bean Fries

“With chef-crafted, sustainable, and highly craveable food at the forefront of our minds and menus, PLNT Burger is 100 percent aligned with Mayor Adams’ Corporate Challenge to reduce private sector food emissions by 25 percent,” said PLNT Burger Co-Founder and CEO Ben Kaplan. “PLNT Burger is the solution to the Mayor’s call to action which is why we are so excited to open our 3rd location in NYC this June.”

Expansion plans

For its Grand Opening, taking place June 8, PLNT Burger plans to give away free burgers to the celebration’s first 100 guests. The party will last from 11 am to close. In 2022, the company said it aimed to have 30 locations by the end of 2023.

“It’s an honor to bring the best tasting, chef-crafted food in the plant-based space to all our fellow foodies in New York,” said Chef Spike.

He added, “Following the news of Mayor Adams requiring New York City public schools to serve 100% plant-based lunches on Fridays, we couldn’t have picked a better time to open our 3rd PLNT Burger location as we encourage New Yorkers to ‘Eat the change they wish to see in the world’.”

PLNT Burger in Bryant Park is located at 11 West 42 St. and will be open 7 days a week from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.