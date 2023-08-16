PLNT Burger Launches the Cool Kids Meal to Empower Kids to Shape a Better Future for Our Planet

PLNT Burger, the plant-based, fast-casual restaurant concept headed by chef Spike Mendelsohn, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast food chains in North America, announces its reimagined “Cool Kids Meal,” aimed at inspiring and empowering children to become superheroes for the planet.

As part of the campaign, PLNT Burger is conducting various promotions and initiatives including:

1. Kids Eat Free: Monday nights in August and Early September, PLNT Burger is hosting families, and when ordering in-store, kids can enjoy a free Cool Kids Meal when their parents purchase any main dish from the PLNT Burger Menu. This promotion aims to make sustainable eating accessible to families in the most delicious way possible.

2. Fundraising for Youth Education: Throughout September, PLNT Burger will donate a portion of all sales generated from the Cool Kids Meal to organizations in their communities that promote youth education. This initiative aims to support and empower organizations that are making a difference in the lives of young people.

“We believe in the power of the younger generations to shape a better future for our planet,” said Chef Spike Mendelsohn, co-founder of PLNT Burger. “Through our Cool Kids Meal campaign, we want to inspire kids to believe in their ability to make a difference. This is just the beginning of our investment in the future, starting with our kids.”

For more information about PLNT Burger and the Cool Kids Meal campaign, go to plntburger.com