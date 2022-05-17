Portillo’s Partners with Field Roast to Introduce Plant-Based Garden Dog

Portillo’s, a fast-casual chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, announces it has joined with plant-based brand Field Roast to launch its first meatless item, The Garden Dog. The new offering is now available at all 71 Portillo’s locations in the US.

Made with Field Roast’s Signature Stadium Dog, the Garden Dog is custom-made for Portillo’s and features classic toppings such as mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomatoes, celery salt, a pickle spear, and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.

Already available at retail, Field Roast’s Stadium Dog recreates the flavors of premium, kosher-style hot dogs by double smoking over maple hardwood with both steam and dry heat. Made with non-GMO pea protein, the product provides the same amount of protein as most conventional hot dogs with less sodium and no nitrites.

An iconic hot dog

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Portillo’s to bring the flavor of Field Roast to this iconic chain rooted in Chicago hot dog history,” said Adam Grogan, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “Americans eat billions of hot dogs every year, and now they have a delicious plant-based option to satisfy this classic craving.”

Based in Chicago, Portillo’s operates more than 70 locations in nine states, and is known for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. In 2021, the company went public (Nasdaq: PTLO), with reported revenue of $571M and plans to open 600 new restaurants.

“When we first started thinking about bringing a plant-based hot dog to our menus, we tasted dozens of different versions. It became clear that Field Roast produces the best product on the market,” said Michael Osanloo, Portillo’s CEO and President. “When Field Roast customized its Signature Stadium Dog just for us, we knew we had a winner. We can’t wait for our guests – both new and old – to be able to enjoy the Garden Dog, our delicious take on this iconic American classic.”