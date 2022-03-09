Ready Burger Makes ‘World’s First’ 99p Vegan Burger Permanent

Ready Burger – the UK vegan fast-food chain – is set to make its 99p vegan burger a permanent menu item following a successful Veganuary. The move comes as research indicates a common misconception among consumers that vegan diets cost more, something Ready Burger is aiming to rectify.

After selling more than 2,000 plant-based burgers per week in January, the London-based brand is setting out on a mission to make vegan fast food accessible for everyone and claims to be already selling four times more than McDonald’s McPlant burger sold during its US pilot.

Ready Burger was founded by Max Miller and Adam Clark, opening its first location in Crouch End and a second on Finchley Road, with two more locations currently in the pipeline. The company recently announced the close of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, raising £2 million and smashing the target of £1.5 million in hours.

Cost, convenience, and taste

Research has indicated there is a widespread belief that vegan diets cost more. According to Ready Burger, researchers from Bath University found that although meat-eaters agree with ethical and environmental arguments for veganism, they are put off by practical reasons such as cost, convenience, and taste. At less than one-third the cost of McDonald’s McPlant (£3.59) and Burger King‘s plant-based Whopper (£4.99), Ready Burger is aiming to address those concerns and misconceptions.

“Ready Burger is 100% plant-based, so there is no cross-contamination in the kitchen and customers can be confident the company shares their values – a plant burger emits 92% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, needs 93% less land and 70% less water than a beef burger,” comments Adam Clark, Co-founder and COO.