Shake Shack Launches “Veg Out” Picnics Featuring Plant-Based Burgers and Shakes

US burger chain Shake Shack announces it is celebrating National Picnic Month with the release of limited-time Veg Out picnic kits. Available at ten Shake Shack locations across the US, the kits feature a selection of the chain’s new plant-based menu items, including two Veggie Shacks and non-dairy frozen custard made Not Milk.

According to Shake Shack, the new kits are made to honor the brand’s first location in New York’s Madison Square Park. Each kit offers a variety of picnic-friendly food and activities, including:

Two Veggie Shack burgers (Requires modifications to be vegan)

One pint of Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard made with NotMilk​

Two orders of crinkle-cut fries

Two lemonades

A Dock & Bay picnic blanket

Premium picnic basket

The loaded kit also features assorted accessories like sunscreen, an ice cream chiller, Bluetooth speaker, a frisbee, playing cards and bamboo utensils.

*It must be noted the Veggie Shack contains dairy and requires and modifications to be vegan – the company advises ordering without cheese, sauce or crispy onions and opting for a lettuce wrap or gluten-free bun.*

Partnership with NotCo

Shake Shack first unveiled the Veggie Shack – the chain’s first fully all-vegan patty – in May, and expanded its Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake and Non-Dairy Frozen Custard to all locations following a successful trial. The latter two desserts were created in partnership with AI food tech company NotCo and marked one of the startup’s first large-scale food service launches in the US.

“Partnering up with Shake Shack used to be a dream of mine and one of the most ambitious milestones for NotCo,” Matias Muchnick, NotCo’s founder and CEO, remarked. “Having a tailored NotCo product in Shake Shack stores nationwide is a clear statement of our ability to create elevated tailored-made delicious and profitable versions of products in record time that appeal to the mass market.”

The Veg Out kits are priced at $60 and will be available at select Shake Shack locations in 10 cities: New York, Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago, Denver, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

To purchase a basket, customers must reserve one for pickup at this link. Shake Shack says it expects the item to quickly sell out.

“We wanted the Veg Out picnic kit to bring Shack fans a next-level experience in an open-air setting,” a company spokesperson told VegNews. “We love how this idea brings forth our park roots and highlights our new plant-based menu items at the same time.”