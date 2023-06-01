Shinsegae’s No Brand Burger Chain Introduces the Better Burger as First of “Numerous” Alternative Launches in Korea

South Korea: Shinsegae Food, the food business arm of retail giant Shinsegae Group, announces the launch of the Better Burger at its No Brand Burger chain. The burger is created with its ground Better Meat and features fully plant-based cheese, bolognese sauce, and buns, which were all developed in-house.

Interestingly, the company is touting the launch as a world’s first. Shinsegae claims this is the “first whose four major ingredients are all plant based, including ‘Better Bun’ […], a patty made with ‘Better Meat’, [and] recently developed veggie cheese and sauce. Among burger franchises around the world, No Brand Burger’s ‘Better Burger’ is the first burger even whose cheese is also plant-based.”

This is a bold claim which is debatable, since even the McPlant is vegan-certified and comes topped with vegan cheese, and Burger King’s Plant-based WHOPPER with Cheeeze is also fully plant-based including the sauce and cheese. Vegconomist has contacted the company for further clarification on this claim. Reportedly, Shinsegae will also switch to plant-based buns for all of its 213 No Brand Burger stores.

Shinsegae has been pursuing plant-based alternatives since 2016 with the category representing a focus area for the company’s Vice Chairman. Its other recent developments in the space include the launch of a vegan SPAM-style luncheon meat last year, and the opening of a Better Meat restaurant in Seoul’s trendy Gangnam district this January.