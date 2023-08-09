Slutty Vegan Marks Fifth Anniversary with News of an Impressive 13th Location

Slutty Vegan, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast food chains in North America, celebrates its fifth anniversary with an expansion of its burger empire: a 13th restaurant location at Spelman College in Atlanta.

According to Pinky Cole, the unstoppable entrepreneur behind Slutty Vegan, the new restaurant will open during the upcoming fall semester. It will serve the all-women’s campus and students from neighboring institutions.

After the opening of the chain’s Georgia Tech (Georgia Institute of Technology) restaurant, this expansion marks Slutty Vegan’s second location on a college campus. The brand has additional stores throughout the US, including Georgia, Alabama, New York, and Texas.

#1 Vegan Burger

Founded in 2018, Slutty Vegan has gained fame for its indulgent burgers and sandwiches, drawing in massive crowds and many celebrity admirers.

Just this summer, Slutty Vegan was voted the #1 Vegan Burger in America, according to popular review website Yelp. Also, it ended in 3rd place in the Top 100 Burgers in America list, ranking ahead of the non-vegan Gordon Ramsey Burger in Las Vegas.

Some Slutty Vegan burgers are powered by Impossible Foods, also an unstoppable company that keeps launching innovations like the recently unveiled Indulgent Burger. Other Slutty burgers include interesting meat alternatives such as sweet jerk plantains, vegan shrimp dishes, crispy chik’n with vegan bacon, and a plant-based bratwurst.

“A billion-dollar brand”

In an interview with Mashed, Cole stated: “Everything we do is in grand fashion, and I’m excited about the growth of my business, and I’m claiming that Slutty Vegan will be a billion-dollar brand.”

After raising $25 million in 2022 to open 20 new locations in a two-year period, the company received a $100 million valuation. In addition to her fast food chain, Cole owns Bar Vegan, a trendy and upscale restaurant in Ponce City Market in Atlanta.

“5 years ago when we started this company, we never imagined that we’d literally be changing the world. We strive on making an impact daily in our communities! It’s not just burgers, fries & pies, we’re thriving ALL because of you! Thank you for your continued support, dedication & love!” Slutty Vegan shared on social media.

Follow on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sluttyveganATL/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sveganfoodtruck/