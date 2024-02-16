Fast Food

Smashburger Adds jack & annie’s Jackfruit Burgers at All US Locations, Serves Them in Non Vegan Buns

smashburger jackfruit burger

© Smashburger

Smashburger, a burger chain operating corporate and franchise locations in 9 countries, has partnered with fellow Colorado brand jack and annie’s to offer a jackfruit burger at all US restaurants.

Following the success and positive feedback from consumers during a limited-time menu test last summer at select Smashburger locations in Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Chicago, the chain decided to offer the plant-based burger as a permanent menu item in all branches.

“As plant-based alternatives become more common on menus across the industry, it was natural to expand our menu,” said Eric Marcoux, Chief Restaurant Support Officer at Smashburger. “When we discovered jack & annie’s, we knew we were in the right place with our shared Colorado connections and our shared food philosophy of providing delicious meals made with quality ingredients.”

A plant-based burger not made for vegans

The jackfruit burger is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Smash Sauce, and ketchup on a toasted bun. However, the five options for buns are all listed as containing milk, meaning that despite the patty being plant-based, the burger is ultimately neither vegan nor aimed at vegans, demonstrating once again that the target consumer and the market driver for such products continues to be the flexitarian / omnivore / meat reducer.

Smashburger Plant-Based Burger
©Smashburger

So, while it is unfortunate that vegans cannot order this menu offering, it is important to keep in mind that it is not intended for vegans and that as a consumer group, we are still relatively insignificant. Furthermore, the impact that can be created when offering an attractive plant burger to a flexitarian is absolutely not insignificant, especially in a chain such as Smashburger that operates more than 5,000 stores nationwide.

“This launch with Smashburger is an incredible milestone for the team and signals a new chapter of growth for jack & annie’s®,” said Annie Ryu, founder and CEO of jack & annie’s®. “We are excited for consumers across the country to taste what we have always known: our jackfruit offerings are a delicious and simple plant-based food with a natural meaty taste and texture. We’re thrilled to be able to advance the plant-based food category. Because with jackfruit we have found a way for consumers that is sustainable, healthier and offers them the taste experience they want.”

The nationwide partnership with Smashburger means jack & annie’s® is available at a fast-casual restaurant for the first time.

Further information at: smashburger.com

Organisations and brands:

More news from the region:

Bookmark
ClosePlease login
See all bookmarks

Share