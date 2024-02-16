Smashburger Adds jack & annie’s Jackfruit Burgers at All US Locations, Serves Them in Non Vegan Buns

Smashburger, a burger chain operating corporate and franchise locations in 9 countries, has partnered with fellow Colorado brand jack and annie’s to offer a jackfruit burger at all US restaurants.



Following the success and positive feedback from consumers during a limited-time menu test last summer at select Smashburger locations in Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Chicago, the chain decided to offer the plant-based burger as a permanent menu item in all branches.

“As plant-based alternatives become more common on menus across the industry, it was natural to expand our menu,” said Eric Marcoux, Chief Restaurant Support Officer at Smashburger. “When we discovered jack & annie’s, we knew we were in the right place with our shared Colorado connections and our shared food philosophy of providing delicious meals made with quality ingredients.”

A plant-based burger not made for vegans

The jackfruit burger is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Smash Sauce, and ketchup on a toasted bun. However, the five options for buns are all listed as containing milk, meaning that despite the patty being plant-based, the burger is ultimately neither vegan nor aimed at vegans, demonstrating once again that the target consumer and the market driver for such products continues to be the flexitarian / omnivore / meat reducer.

So, while it is unfortunate that vegans cannot order this menu offering, it is important to keep in mind that it is not intended for vegans and that as a consumer group, we are still relatively insignificant. Furthermore, the impact that can be created when offering an attractive plant burger to a flexitarian is absolutely not insignificant, especially in a chain such as Smashburger that operates more than 5,000 stores nationwide.

“This launch with Smashburger is an incredible milestone for the team and signals a new chapter of growth for jack & annie’s®,” said Annie Ryu, founder and CEO of jack & annie’s®. “We are excited for consumers across the country to taste what we have always known: our jackfruit offerings are a delicious and simple plant-based food with a natural meaty taste and texture. We’re thrilled to be able to advance the plant-based food category. Because with jackfruit we have found a way for consumers that is sustainable, healthier and offers them the taste experience they want.”

The nationwide partnership with Smashburger means jack & annie’s® is available at a fast-casual restaurant for the first time.

Further information at: smashburger.com