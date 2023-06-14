TGI Fridays UK Partners With Future Farms to Bring the Future Burger to Menus Nationwide

Following a new partnership with Future Farm, UK high street restaurant chain TGI Fridays has replaced the alt meat of its Fridays Vegan Burger with the Future Burger patty.

TGI Fridays, known for its American-style menu, is already serving its revamped vegan burger with a grilled flat cap mushroom and Applewood cheese on a bed of lettuce, mayo, tomato, and pickled red onions, with garlic aioli dip on the side.

John Gibby, head of sales UK at Future Farm, said: “We are thrilled to have the Future Burger on the menu at TGI Fridays UK. Partnering with a big name, nationally-loved, restaurant chain like TGI Fridays allows us to bring our innovative vegan burger to even more people, and we’re excited to contribute to their mouth-watering menu.”

New recipe, 100% carbon-neutral

Just last month, Future Farm launched Future Burger 4.0, a new and improved version, of its plant-based Future Burger in the UK. In 2021, its previous iteration won The Grocer’s Best Vegan & Plant Burger award in the UK.

The Future Burger combines soy, pea, and chickpea proteins blended with Future Farm’s True Texture Technology, which allows for replicating meat’s complex textures. Its ingredients are GMO-free, and the new recipe is gluten-free, lower in salt and saturated fat, without additives.

Future Farms claims its Future Burger is a 100% carbon-neutral product, contributing to a more sustainable food ecosystem.

Planet-friendly choices

In 2020, the popular fast food chain, in response to consumer demand, launched a vegan burger with an in-house patty made from coconut oil, mushrooms, herbs, plant proteins, and spices.

In a move to extend its vegan menu, TGI Fridays partnered with UK Meatless Farm to launch various plant-based chicken in March 2022. Unfortunately, Meatless Farm recently closed its doors due to rising operational costs during this year’s cost of living crisis.

“Together, we’re making it easier for individuals to make conscious, planet-friendly choices without compromising on taste. It’s a win-win for both flavour enthusiasts and the environment,” Gibby added.

Future Farm’s Future Burger is already rolling nationwide on the chain’s menus.