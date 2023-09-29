UK Chain The Beefy Boys Launches Its First Vegan Burger

The Beefy Boys, a UK burger chain with locations in Hereford, Cheltenham, and Shrewsbury, has introduced its first vegan option.

The Beef Free Boy consists of a mushroom-based patty in a bun with lettuce, onion, gherkin, vegan dirty mayo, and vegan cheese. The launch comes in response to growing customer demand for plant-based options; while the chain does already offer three meatless burgers, they all contain dairy cheese. The burger has now rolled out at all three Beefy Boys locations after a successful trial in Hereford in July.

Launched in 2011, The Beefy Boys is said to have a cult following and won two categories at this year’s National Burger Awards. The chain prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and authentic cooking methods.

“Our goal is to be the very best burger joint in the country — a mecca for all food lovers and burger aficionados, while staying true to our roots and maintaining a fun and friendly vibe,” says The Beefy Boys on its website.

QSRs normalise plant-based food

Worldwide, fast food chains are increasingly catering to the growing demand for vegan food, with a recent ProVeg study finding that 51% of outlets across nine countries offered at least one plant-based option. The organisation notes that fast food restaurants play a key role in normalising plant-based food, making it affordable as well as sustainable.

Burger King is particularly notable for its commitment to make 50% of its menu plant-based by 2030, along with dropping some meat products. The strategy seems to be working; in Germany, 1 in 5 Whoppers sold are reportedly now plant-based.

ProVeg research also indicates that fast food chains can boost plant-based sales by integrating vegan options into regular menus and placing them ahead of meat. This is a strategy that has been partially employed by McDonald’s Netherlands, which now puts meatless options before beef on menus.

“This method helps to ‘normalise’ plant-based options among omnivore and flexitarian consumers by making them appear as if for everyone, not only for those who abstain from consuming meat and/or dairy,” said ProVeg.