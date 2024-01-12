UK Chinese Food Chain Chopstix Noodle Bar Launches No Beef’ Teriyaki Dish in 100 Locations

Chopstix Noodle Bar, operating over 100 locations throughout the UK, has launched a plant-based Teriyaki Beef dish created by Miami Foods called ‘All Leaf, No Beef’ Teriyaki to its stores across the nation in celebration of Veganuary.

The noodle bar first launched 20 years ago in the famous Camden Market and now operates locations in almost every major town and city in the UK. The chain launched its first vegan dish — Green Thai Tofu Curry — in 2019, and has since added further vegan options including Pumpkin Katsu Curry and Salt ‘N’ Pepper Potatoes. The new Teriyaki dish entails plant-based ‘beef’ strips with peppers, onions, and Chopstix’ secret recipe sweet Teriyaki sauce.

The producer of the vegan beef is London’s Miami Foods, which offers a large range of products for both consumer purchase and B2B. Its website usefully includes a page displaying nutritional information comparing its range of burgers, bacon, and sausages to other brands, both plant-based and animal meat-based. Miami announced in May of 2022 the onboarding of UK vegan entrepreneur Loui Blake as CEO.

Blake comments, “We’re incredibly happy to partner with Chopstix this Veganuary. Their commitment to developing innovative & sustainable plant-based dishes means diners now have even more meat-free options.”

Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix said: “We wanted to bring something totally fresh for those that are trying out the vegan lifestyle this January, giving Pan-Asian food lovers a tasty & healthy option that is totally meat-free. Whether you’re just starting on your vegan journey or you’ve been plant-based for years, the ‘All Leaf No Beef’ Teriyaki will definitely hit the spot.”

Along with being available in stores across the UK, The noodle bar’s dishes are also available to order from most of the country’s top delivery platforms including UberEats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat.

For more information visit: www.chopstixnoodles.co.uk