abillion Ranks the Top 50 Vegan Restaurants Worldwide

Sustainability platform abillion has published a list of the world’s top 50 vegan restaurants based on member reviews of over 265,000 dishes across 70 countries.
The top ten are:
- Rifugio Romano (Rome, Italy) — A restaurant offering vegan versions of traditional Italian food. The menu includes dishes such as carbonara, cannelloni, bruschetta, tiramisu, and more.
- Grumpy & Runt (Cape Town, South Africa) — A vegan deli and bakery specializing in handmade donuts, with a new selection of flavors each week. Brunch, bagels, sandwiches, and other savory items are also available.
- Seitan’s Realm (Columbus, US) — A family-owned deli serving a huge range of vegan burgers, most containing seitan made in-house. Among the most popular are the Dude Ranch, Rick Reuben, and Buffalo Mac. A selection of sides such as curly fries and macaroni salad are also available, along with desserts like peanut butter pie and devil’s food cake.
- El Invernadero Restaurante (Canary Islands, Spain) — Offers a range of international dishes such as vegetable pakoras, tempeh gyozas, risotto, salads, and chocolate cake.
- Unity Diner (London, UK) — A diner co-founded by vegan activist Earthling Ed, with the aim of changing public perceptions of vegan food. Named one of London’s best vegan restaurants by Vogue, the diner offers dishes such as lobster mac n cheese, Omni Pork steaks, Redefine Meat bratwurst hot dogs, and vegan cod fillets.
- The Kind Bowl (Singapore) — A restaurant offering sustainable and healthy Asian plant-based options. Dishes include No Crab Noodles, The Kind Pho, and the Saigon Delight (banh mi with grilled OMNI Luncheon and plant-based deli cuts, served with hot and spicy soup).
- Romeow Cat Bistrot (Rome, Italy) — A cat cafe, home to seven cats from a non-profit organization. The fully vegan menu changes every season and features dishes from several cuisines. The menu items currently on offer include Korean rice dumplings with seasonal mushroom ragout, jackfruit cacciucco with rustic stone-ground bread, and Gragnano spaghetti with macadamia nut cream.
- Linfa Milano (Milan, Italy) — A restaurant and sushi bar with a zero-waste philosophy and a focus on locally sourced ingredients. All food is vegan and gluten-free. The restaurant serves mainly Italian-style dishes, including pizza, pastas, and focaccia, while the sushi bar offers a range of plant-based sushi made with high-quality ingredients.
- Rainbow Bakery (Bloomington, US) — A bakery offering cupcakes in a range of flavors, including Fauxstess, lemon, and lavender. Other baked goods such as cookies and donuts are also available.
- Pop Vegan Food (São Paulo, Brazil) — A pizzeria and burger joint founded by vegan activists. Menu highlights include the crispy barbecue burger, vegan tuna pizza, and a unique range of sweet pizzas in flavors such as banana with cinnamon.
The full list of the world’s top 50 vegan restaurants can be found here.