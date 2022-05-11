Famed LA Coffee Shop Alfred Debuts Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich with Impossible Sausage

Alfred, an Instagram-famous coffee shop chain, announces it is now introducing the “PBBS” – Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich – to its menus. Featuring Impossible Sausage, the new breakfast item can be found at most of Alfred’s LA-based locations.

Described as a modern twist on traditional breakfast sandwiches, the PBBS is made with Impossible Sausage, Folded JUST Egg and Violife Cheddar on a vegan potato bun. Containing 20 grams of protein, each sandwich also comes with all-natural ketchup and Zab’s hot sauce.

The PBBS marks the latest breakfast sandwich launch for Impossible Foods, which supplies plant-based sausage for breakfast items at major brands like Starbucks and Jamba Juice. In March, massive Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons re-launched its meatless breakfast menu with Impossible products after ending its Beyond Meat partnership two years earlier. Impossible also launched its sausage patties into retail stores for the first time in 2022.

“More than a coffee shop”

The LA-based Alfred is a mega-trendy coffee shop chain frequented by celebrities and acclaimed for its artistic storefronts and crafted drinks. It operates over a dozen locations in LA and Austin, TX, as well as overseas.

“Alfred is more than just a coffee shop — it has captured the zeitgeist of eating and drinking in the social media age. We’re thrilled to see Impossible Sausage Made From Plants on their menu, giving their customers a taste of breakfast sausage while further cementing the cafe’s status as a trendsetter in the food and beverage scene,” commented Dan Greene, SVP of US Sales at Impossible Foods.