Aramark Opens Germany’s First Vegan Trade Fair Restaurant

Aramark Vegan Chorizo Bowl

Aramark Vegan Chorizo Bowl © Aramark

Food service provider Aramark announces the opening of Germany’s first purely vegan trade fair restaurant, located at the trade fair grounds in Cologne, as part of the company’s sustainability strategy which aims to reduce meat consumption in all business areas by 30% by 2030.

US-based Aramark last November introduced a new range of plant-forward meals into all 500 German corporate restaurants that it operates, including dishes such as Vegetable Noodles with Caramelized Carrot Pumpkin, and Parsley Foam; Baked Kohlrabi with Buckwheat, Spinach, and Smoked Tofu; and Lentil Risotto with Root Vegetables, Gremolata and Walnut Crunch.

©Aramark

Also in Germany, Aramark has been serving dishes made in collaboration with startup The Green Mountain, such as burgers with truffle mayonnaise and herb mushrooms or ravioli with coconut cream, chickpeas, spinach and yellow lentil balls, and schnitzel with French fries.

“We are delighted to have been able to open Germany’s first 100 percent vegan trade fair restaurant. With Koelnmesse, we have a strong partner who is equally committed to our climate protection goals,” says Martin Seng, Managing Director Operations at Aramark.

“Our vegan catering is an important building block on the path to climate neutrality by 2035, which we have set as our goal,” emphasises Dr. Stefan Eckert, Business Unit Director Services at Koelnmesse.

