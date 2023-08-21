Ten Nominees Announced for Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant at the British Restaurant Awards

Ten eateries from across the UK have been nominated in the Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant category at the British Restaurant Awards.
The nominees are:
- Down the Hatch, Liverpool — Fully plant-based home-cooked soul food, including curries, burgers, moussaka, risotto, and more. Cocktails are also available.
- Root, Bristol — Veg-led sharing plates with a focus on local suppliers and producers. The restaurant is not fully vegan, but encourages customers to eat less meat and more vegetables.
- Somewhere in Brum, Birmingham — A Bohemia-inspired restaurant aiming to defy societal norms and expectations. All dishes are vegetarian, and many are vegan-friendly.
- Stem + Glory, Cambridge — A fully plant-based restaurant offering dishes such as swede gnocchi, Korean tacos, and pumpkin ravioli. Stem + Glory has previously won several awards — including “Most Investable Restaurant Concept” in 2020 — and launched a range of ready meals in 2021.
- Bubala, London — A Middle Eastern-inspired vegetarian restaurant with two locations in London. Most dishes are suitable for vegans; they include falafel, oyster mushroom skewers, and lemon pepper fried cauliflower.
- Twelve Eatery, Bournemouth — A fully plant-based restaurant, previously voted the fifth-best vegan restaurant in the world. The menu features dishes such as raw lasagna, tofu & chips, and truffled teriyaki tofu.
- No.Twelve, Nottingham — A fully vegan plant-based fast-casual restaurant that has won several awards. Two menus are available — an a la carte menu with a selection of small plates, and a seven-course tasting menu that changes seasonally.
- Késarum, Southhampton — A plant-based Indian bistro and bar, serving dishes such as jackfruit “chicken” tikka, plantain “fish” fillets, and smoked plant-based pork belly.
- Acorn Vegetarian Kitchen, Bath — A vegetarian restaurant, with most dishes suitable for vegans. These include smoked field mushrooms and curried cauliflower, along with dessert options such salted chocolate tart.
- Bōkan, London — An artisanal restaurant with a focus on seasonal produce. Bōkan is not fully plant-based, but a vegan version of each menu is available.
“The fifth Annual British Restaurant Awards are set to take place on the fifth of September 2023, promising an evening of culinary celebration that will leave an indelible mark on the food industry. With nominees spanning from London to Newcastle, Bristol to Manchester, and beyond, the event is a true testament to the nation’s gastronomic tapestry,” said The British Restaurant Awards on its website.