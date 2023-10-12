Beyond Meat Becomes the First Official Plant-Based Meat Partner of Madison Square Garden

Beyond Meat announces the opening of a first-of-its-kind dedicated concession stand at Madison Square Garden in NYC – the GO BEYOND GRILL.

Part of a larger partnership with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment, Beyond Meat is making history as the first official plant-based meat partner of Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks, and the New York Rangers.

Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, senior vice president of global marketing at Beyond Meat, commented, “Madison Square Garden is one of the world’s most iconic venues, reaching millions of consumers each year through their robust schedule of sports, music, and live entertainment events. We are proud to partner with The Garden to bring increased choice to their fans and make it even easier for event attendees to Go Beyond this season with food options that are not only delicious and satisfying, but that provide robust nutritional and environmental benefits.”

Expanding food options at Madison Square Garden

The GO BEYOND GRILL will exclusively serve Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat products, including the all-new Beyond Smashable Burger, and specialties like the Beyond Burger – Broadway Edition, Beyond OG Bratwurst Sausage, and Beyond Empire State of Nachos.

The concession will be situated on the Madison Square Garden sixth-floor concourse and be open across sporting events, entertainment performances, and live music events. In addition, select Beyond Meat products will be available at concession stands throughout The Garden, including at Garden Market, making them easily accessible to everyone attending events at MSG.

Beyond Meat recently launched back-to-back marketing campaigns, including the “There’s Goodness Here” campaign, bringing transparency to the process behind plant meat products, and the “This Changes Everything” campaign, highlighting the nutritional benefits of plant-based meat, with a goal of making its products more appealing to omnivores.

Beyond Meat’s new partnership with Madison Square Garden, its expanding presence in US retail locations, and a recent American Heart Association certification are in alignment with the company’s goal of making plant-based meat more accessible to a broader consumer base.

David Hopkinson, president and COO of MSG Sports, stated, “Beyond Meat’s environmentally-friendly, nutritious products are a perfect match for Madison Square Garden as we continuously strive to deliver a wide array of food and beverage options for our fans – with a focus on sustainability. We are so proud to welcome Beyond Meat to the MSG family as our first-ever Official Plant-Based Meat Partner.”