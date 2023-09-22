Germany: Beyond Meat’s Steak, Burger, & Meatballs Now on Menus at SAUSALITOS

German gastronomy chain SAUSALITOS is launching new dishes with Beyond Burger, Beyond Steak, and Beyond Meatballs.

SAUSALITOS is bringing three new plant-based dishes to the menu featuring Beyond Burger, the Beyond Meatballs and the award-winning Beyond Steak at over 40 SAUSALITOS locations in Germany.

The new offerings come in response to the increasing number of German consumers consciously refraining from eating animal meat. According to a survey by GFI Europe, one in two Germans has reduced their meat consumption in the last five years. Instead, 41% of Germans eat plant-based meat at least once a week.

“The wishes of our customers change, so we constantly adapt our offering and keep up with the times,” says Eiko Scharfenberger, food product manager at SAUSALITOS. “Beyond Meat’s plant-based products impressed us across the board. The taste and texture of the products – whether it’s the Beyond Burger, the Meatballs or their latest innovation, the Beyond Steak – are so well done that it’s hard to tell whether it’s animal meat or its plant-based counterpart. With its years of expertise, Beyond Meat is ahead of many competitors. Beyond Meat is a strong partner for us.”

“SAUSALITOS is one of the largest and best-known leisure restaurants in Germany and delights numerous guests every day with a varied menu,” says Sebastian Schlömer, Sales Manager Foodservice DACH at Beyond Meat. “For us, SAUSALITOS is the perfect platform to make our delicious plant-based meat accessible to even more people. We are very excited to see how the new plant-based dishes are received by guests and are especially looking forward to the feedback on our new Beyond Steak – an innovation that has been eagerly awaited by many.”

SAUSALITOS is offering a 50 percent discount on vegetarian and vegan dishes every Monday. The new offer is initially valid for a limited period of time.

Further information at: www.sausalitos.de and www.beyondmeat.com/de