Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell Set to Open Vegan Italian Eatery, Argento, in LA

In a collaboration with plant-based restaurateur Nic Adler, global pop star Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell are set to debut Argento, a vegan Italian restaurant in the heart of Silver Lake, Los Angeles. Scheduled to open its doors next month, Argento takes over the space once occupied by Little Pine, a vegan eatery established in 2015 by vegan musician Moby.

Adler, known for expanding the local plant-based scene in LA with establishments like Monty’s Good Burgers and Nic’s On Beverly, aims to infuse Argento with a neighborhood restaurant ambiance. The revamp of the space includes a VIP chef’s table and an expanded outdoor patio.

Argento’s menu promises a departure from processed alternative meat items, opting instead to celebrate whole, plant-based foods. Adler emphasizes a return to the roots of vegan cuisine, stating to Los Angeles Magazine, “We somehow got away from vegetables. Let’s let eggplant have its moment.” Farmers’ market ingredients will make up the foundation of the menu, aligning with the growing consumer demand for healthy, clean-label foods, and the menu will also feature natural vegan wines.



Eilish’s vegan advocacy

Eilish’s involvement in the vegan industry extends beyond Argento. In recent years, she has forged partnerships with leading brands in both the food and fashion sectors. Noteworthy collaborations include sustainable vegan shoes and apparel with Nike and a vegan iteration of Gucci’s Horsebit bag. Eilish also actively supports Veganuary USA, encouraging her sizable Instagram following to embrace plant-based lifestyles to combat the environmental impact of the livestock sector.

During her previous tour, Eilish partnered with nonprofit organization Reverb to implement initiatives to reduce carbon footprints, plastic usage, and food waste at her events. Concerts featured an Eco Village with local nonprofits providing environmental education along with proceeds from Charity Platinum Ticket sales going to Support + Feed, an organization founded by Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, to increase food security by supporting vegan restaurants and community programs.

Vision for Argento

In a conversation with Los Angeles Magazine, Eilish expressed her vision for Argento, stating, “I want plant-based food to be more accessible. What’s really cool about Argento — and Nic’s [On Beverly] and Crossroads and Donut Friend — is they are all vegan places, but they’re not branded as “vegan.” Vegan is for everyone. You don’t have to be vegan to eat vegan. The world is so much better than it was. Ten years ago, there was nothing vegan anywhere, and now it’s so much more universal.