Costa Coffee Launches New Festive Vegan Options, Including Turkey-Style Toastie

British coffee chain Costa Coffee has revealed its Christmas menu for 2023, featuring new vegan-friendly options.

The Vegan Turkey & Trimmings Toastie contains plant-based turkey slices with stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegan mayo, vegan gravy, and fried onions. It is served on bar-marked white bread.

For a sweet option, the new Christmas Cake Slice — a rich fruit cake bar topped with marzipan and icing — is also suitable for vegans. The gluten-free and vegan Mince Tart, which features a pastry case with a fruit filling, is also making a comeback this year.

The new options add to Costa’s existing vegan food range, which includes the Sausage Bap, Fruited Teacake, Fruity Flapjack, Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf, and Rocky Road.

Festive drink options

Vegan customers can also enjoy two new seasonal drinks. The Roasted Hazel Latte is vegan if ordered with plant milk and without the gold star topping, while the Gingerbread and Cream Latte can be made vegan by swapping the milk, requesting Light Whip instead of cream, and removing the gingerbread man.

Light Whip is Costa’s dairy-free whipped cream alternative, which was launched this March to replace the non-vegan Light Dairy Swirl. Costa has also developed a plant-based milk alternative called Ultimate Blend, which can be used in any drink.

“The new Light Whip means we can provide more choice to those customers who opt for dairy-free drinks, without missing out on additional toppings,” a Costa Coffee spokesperson told Vegan Food & Living in March.

