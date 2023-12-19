Crafty Counter’s Vegan WunderEggs Now Available for Foodservice via WebstaurantStore

In a significant expansion of its market presence, Crafty Counter has announced that its WunderEggs vegan hard-boiled egg halves are now available to restaurants through WebstaurantStore, a leading online foodservice supplier. The news, shared by founder and CEO Hema Reddy, marks a milestone for the Austin-based, women and BIPOC-owned company, as WunderEggs can now be added to restaurant menus nationwide.

Reddy comments, “We have been fortunate to see so many operators buying them either online on our website or in stores and adding them to their menus already. As an emerging brand, it’s surreal to see all the tags and mentions from restaurants & operators with their menu additions.”

Crafty Counter’s WunderEggs originally launched in 2021 as the “first-ever” ready-to-eat vegan boiled eggs. These plant-based egg alternatives are crafted from a blend of cashews, almonds, and coconut milk, with the addition of agar-agar, black salt, and turmeric extract. They are non-GMO, gluten, soy, and dairy-free, using whole food ingredients to cater to the vegan market while also appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking clean-label options.

Webstaurantstore is an online foodservice supplier that has recently reported 110% YOY growth in the plant-based category and is consistently expanding its plant-based offering to address growing demand and position itself as a key player in this burgeoning market. Other companies like Pleese Cheese, Barvecue, Impossible Foods, and Gardein also list their products with the foodservice giant.

For restaurants and foodservice operators, WebstaurantStore offers WunderEggs in a practical format: 20 six-packs per case, totaling 120 halves. This packaging is ideal for diverse culinary applications, including ramen, salads, and breakfast bowls, offering versatility and convenience.

Expanding retail and flavor offerings

Earlier this year, Crafty Counter launched WunderEggs at Whole Foods across the United States in ready-to-eat six packs. On its website, the company now offers two distinct flavors: Black Salt Wundereggs and E’Thing Wunder Wundereggs, which come with Everything but The Bagel seasoning.

In a collaboration with Fabalish, Crafty Counter introduced its latest product, Deviled Wundereggs. This innovative offering comprises a tray of six hard-boiled eggs with a pre-made deviled egg filling sachet, featuring Fabalish’s renowned vegan mayo.

Looking ahead, Crafty Counter has revealed plans to further diversify its product line with the introduction of plant-based egg white patties, which are coming soon. Interested customers and businesses can join the company’s waitlist to be the first to know when the new product is officially released.