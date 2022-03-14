    • Disneyland Paris Develops Range of Vegan Dishes & Snacks On 30th Anniversary

    March 14, 2022
    Disneyland Paris
    On 6 March, the 30th anniversary celebrations began at Disneyland Paris, the destination having opened on 12 April 1992. For this occasion, Europe’s leading tourist destination has created new shows, costumes and… vegan food and snacks.

    Most of the 70 restaurants in Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios parks, Disney Hotels and Disney Village now offer vegan options. So, in addition to the meagre vegan offerings already available (including the vegan Magnum almond ice cream, churros, wrap and vegan chilli), two new cookies have been created to mark the 30th anniversary of the destination. Some all-you-can-eat buffets, such as the Agrabah Café with Middle Eastern flavours, have vegan options and some fast food outlets also offer Beyond Meat steaks with vegan tartar sauce.

    Disneyland Paris still has work to do to ensure that each of its restaurants has a complete vegan offer (starter, main course, dessert) and clearly marked as such, as currently many vegan options are still labelled as vegetarian. However, it is noted that the development of a full vegan offer is an integral part of the destination’s strategy to introduce a variety of vegan options, as is the case in the American parks in Florida and California.

