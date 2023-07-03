Dr Foods / Next Meats Expands its Vegan Caviar & Foie Gras Into Wedding Halls Across Japan

Tokyo-based food tech Dr. FOODS Inc., a publicly listed corporation on the OTC Market in the USA under the ticker symbol “DRFS”, counting Next Meats Co as a subsidiary, revealed in January its plans to launch vegan fois gras and vegan caviar into the North American market.

In April, the company stated it had successfully developed “the world’s first plant-based cultured foie gras“. Although this title may, in fact, belong to France’s GOURMEY, upon investigation, the distinction lies in the fact that the Japanese product is not created from cultured animal cells, but uses the name “cultured foie gras” since “microorganisms are cultured in the manufacturing process. In the future, the company intends to expand into the boundary area between plant-derived meat and cultured meat,” explains Nikkei Biotech.

Today Dr Foods announces its vegan foie gras and vegan caviar will be showcased at 28 wedding halls and hotel restaurants managed by Nihon Ceremony Co., Ltd. from September 1st, 2023, encompassing a total of approximately 160,000 servings.