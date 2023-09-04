Ten Dutch Caterers Commit to Selling 60% Plant-Based Proteins by 2030

Ten Dutch corporate caterers have joined forces with animal welfare organisation Wakker Dier to increase the proportion of plant-based proteins they sell.

The companies — Appèl, Cater Concept, Hospitalents, Hutten, Markies Catering, Rootz Kitchen, SAB, Van Leeuwen Catering, Vitam, and Zo-vital — have committed to the objective of making 50% of the proteins they sell plant-based by 2025. By 2030, this figure will rise to 60%. The ratio of animal to plant-based proteins sold each year will be monitored and publicly reported.

Currently, just 40% of the protein consumed in the Netherlands is estimated to come from plant sources. The country’s government has pledged to increase this to 50% by 2030, lower than the target set by Wakker Dier.

Majority plant-based

Support for plant-based diets is strong in the Netherlands, with 70% of Dutch people saying they would be in favour of government intervention to reduce meat consumption in a 2021 poll. Earlier this year, the town of Altena became the first in the country to launch a pilot program encouraging locals to eat more plant-based proteins; the program is a collaboration between the Green Protein Alliance (GPA), its members, the Municipality of Altena, the Province of Noord-Brabant, and Wageningen University.

Recent figures suggest that conventional meat sales in the Netherlands have declined for nine consecutive quarters, dropping by 13% since Q1 2019. In 2022, leading Dutch supermarket Albert Heijn announced plans to become majority plant-based, doubling the number of alt meat products in its range and offering them at price parity with animal meat or cheaper. Like Wakker Dier, the retailer is aiming for 60% of consumed proteins to be plant-based by 2030.

“For a healthier future, for people and the planet, it is necessary to eat more vegetable proteins. That is why I think it is so important that we as Albert Heijn take our part in this and help our customers on their way to a more plant-based diet,” said Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn.