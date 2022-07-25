Future Farm Announces Collaborations With Four Los Angeles Restaurants

Leading Brazilian alt-meat brand Future Farm has announced partnerships with a series of four Los Angeles restaurants — Ggiata, Prince Street Pizza, Cofax, and Golden State.

Each of the restaurants will offer a menu item made with one of Future Farm’s meat alternatives, with the new options available for up to a month following their launch. The collaborations will be as follows.

Ggiata (July 21 – Aug 21): Future Farm Meatball Sub.

Prince Street Pizza (July 21 – Aug 21): Future Farm Vegan Supreme Pizza.

Cofax (Aug 7 – 21): Future Farm Chorizo Breakfast Burrito.

Golden State (Aug 7 – 21): Future Farm Spicy Smash Burger.

Future Farm in the US

A year ago, Future Farm hired Alexandre Ruberti, the former president of Red Bull, as its US CEO. Ruberti helped to spearhead the brand’s entry into the country, and by the end of 2021 Future Farm was expanding into three online plant-based US retailers — Vejii, Hungry Harvest, and GTFO It’s Vegan.

In November, Future Farm raised a huge $58 million in its Series C funding round, announcing that it would use the capital to develop alt-dairy products and continue its US and European expansion.

“By putting people first, having a clear purpose, and doing everything we can to help save the planet, we have the power to create a future we want to live in — without having to escape to Mars — and one that future generations are proud to call their own. That’s the future we’re here to create, and we will do our best to make it happen,” said Ruberti.