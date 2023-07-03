IKEA to Launch Plant-Based Version of Iconic Hot Dog

IKEA shoppers in Europe will soon be able to enjoy plant-based hot dogs that mimic the taste and texture of the chain’s original animal-based version.

Made from rice protein, onion, apple, salt, pepper, and smoky seasoning, the hot dogs are said to have a “characteristic sausage flavour”. They also have a casing, which provides the same “snap” and sensory experience as biting into the conventional version.

While IKEA already offers a vegan hot dog, it is made from vegetables and is not intended to imitate meat. The new option is described as a modern “evolution” of the original animal-based hot dog, which has been offered for over 40 years.

“We have spent much time in the development process to give the best experience for our customers. With a great taste, texture, and a snap when you bite it, the plant-based hot dog is a perfect alternative to a traditional iconic hot dog,” said Helene von Reis, food manager at IKEA of Sweden.

Lower climate impact

IKEA already offers a wide range of plant-based options, including meatballs and soft-serve ice cream. The homeware chain has previously set out plans to make 50% of its canteen food and 80% of its retail foods plant-based by 2025.

Earlier this year, IKEA’s annual sustainability report explained that offering more plant-based foods is an important part of the company’s strategy to reduce emissions. The retailer said that sales of existing plant-based options were increasing, and revealed it was looking at ways of “removing or replacing dairy”.

“We want to offer more plant-based alternatives with a lower climate impact. Choosing plant-based food often impacts climate footprint less than animal-based options,” said von Reis.

The new plant-based hot dog will be launched locally in Europe this summer, priced affordably to encourage more consumers to choose the sustainable option.