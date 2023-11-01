JINYA Ramen Bar Offers Free Impossible Tacos for World Vegan Day

JINYA Ramen Bar is joining the global celebration of World Vegan Day on November 1st by offering a special promotion in collaboration with Impossible Foods at all its US and Canada locations.

On November 1st, customers visiting any JINYA location can enjoy a free order of Impossible Tacos with the purchase of any plant-based ramen or plant-based rice bowl.

JINYA’s menu consistently offers a wide range of Impossible meat-based plant options, from gyoza to tacos and buns. However, the spotlight is on the plant-based ramen. The broth is slowly simmered for over 20 hours using only FUJI water and complimented with handmade, specially aged noodles.

The plant-based ramen offered at JINYA includes the Red Fire Opal, featuring thick noodles in Yuzu flavored hot and sour soup, the Flying Harvest with Impossible Beef, and the Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen.

Tomo Takahashi, the founder and CEO of JINYA, opened the first JINYA Ramen Bar in the United States in 2010 and has played a significant role in popularizing ramen culture in the country. His commitment to expanding the brand’s reach has been recognized, with Takahashi being listed among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News.

The ramen revolution spreads

The chain, with nearly 60 restaurants and multiple new locations in development, continues to bring its distinctive ramen experience to various regions, including California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Hawaii, and Canada, with a new location in Washington, DC, slated to open in February 2024. One of the top trends cited in the Whole Foods Market’s 2024 Food Trend Report is the rise of gourmet ramen, and JINYA is preparing to meet that demand.

Takahashi expressed his enthusiasm for this special promotion, stating, “At JINYA, we strive to elevate the wonderful flavors vegetables bring to a variety of dishes across our menu. Our guests can always count on us to provide an array of delicious plant-based options, but in honor of World Vegan Day, we’re shining the spotlight on our Impossible menu options made from plants—which include some of our most popular dishes.”