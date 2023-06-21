JTM Food Group Launches PlantBorn to Meet Growing Demand for Plant-Based Protein in US Schools

J.T.M. Food Group, a US food service manufacturer, announces the launch of PlantBorn™, a new collection of plant-based protein options for schools, colleges, and other food service operators.

Meant to offer a simple and nutritious plant-based menu option, PlantBorn’s line includes Taco Filling and Pasta Sauce. Made with textured yellow pea protein, the items provide a clean-label, allergen-friendly meat alternative that can be easily integrated into a variety of dishes, from tacos and nachos to pizza and pasta bowls.

Both items come fully prepared in heat-and-serve pouches that can be boiled or steamed.

“More than 60 percent of US households are now buying plant-based food protein products, and there is a major push across the country for schools to add more plant-based options to their menus” comments Amy McAdams, senior director of marketing for J.T.M. Food Group. “We took two of the most popular beef products we produce (beef taco filling and beef spaghetti sauce) and worked with our research and development team to find the right alternative protein to complement those recipes and that would work well in our kettle-cooking operation.”

Student test

To demonstrate the products’ popularity with students, JTM reports it recently sampled the PlantBorn taco filling with 200 students at South Dearborn Middle School. The filling was offered as part of a build-your-own burrito bowl alongside fresh toppings like salsa and lettuce.

The students were not aware that the taco filling was actually plant-based until after they finished lunch and completed a survey. Out of the 200 students, 90 percent who ate the taco filling confirmed, “Yes they liked the taste”, and 96 percent stated they would eat it again.

“The goal was to develop a clean-label, great-tasting, turnkey product line that our customers could easily implement into their operations,” states McAdams. “So far, the reviews for PlantBorn have been very positive, and we’re excited to bring these innovative, new menu options to food service operators across the country.”