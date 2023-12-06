Juicy Marbles Steak Arrives at Barcelona Hot-Spot Aiming to Begin an “Inclusive Plant-Based Revolution”

Amarre 69, one of the most popular vegan restaurants in Barcelona, ​​stands as a pioneer in the future of premium vegan meat with the “Juicy 69 Experience” event spotlighting the plant-based Juicy Marbles steak.

The objective of the event is to enhance the recognition of Amarre 69 among the local public in Barcelona and promote the plant-based movement in the city in a unique and fun way.

Taking place this Sunday, December 10th; from 1pm, the general public will be invited to enjoy the “Juicy 69 Experience”, entailing a free tasting of Juicy Marbles tapas and a musical presentation by Daniella Barbarito, providing a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The initiative will bring together different personalities, media and the general public on the occasion of the launch of its dish based on Juicy Marbles’ vegan steak which has been named “Juicy 69”.

An effortless transition to mindful eating

In the words of Amarre 69 owner Angelina Abagiants, “At Amarre 69, we understand how challenging it can be to balance moral, health and environmental considerations in food choices. Instead of diving into these complexities, we offer a solution: an effortless transition to mindful eating, without giving up pleasure or your family habits, because we care as much as you do.

“Our goal is to lead a more inclusive plant-based revolution, offering a welcoming space for both vegans and non-vegans, challenging the myth that vegan places lack enjoyment. We are a completely plant-based bar and restaurant, which offers leading vegan flavors and products at a national and international level.

“We continually strive to discover and offer delicious food that not only meets our values, but also those of our customers,” she added.

More information at https://amarre69.com/