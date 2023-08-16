Julienne Bravo Partners with Pizza Pilgrims to Bring Artisan Vegan Cheese to Pizzas UK-Wide

Vegan cheese producer Julienne Bruno announces it has partnered with UK pizza chain Pizza Pilgrims, which operates 20 pizzerias across the UK, to add its SUPERSTRACCIA® as a topping for the Marg Extra-Extra and as a plant-based substitute to dairy on all pizzas.

Julienne Bruno, whose portfolio currently consists of Collection 01 — Burrella, Crematta, and Superstraccia — has seen consistent success since raising £5 million last year, reporting a huge quarterly growth rate of over 300% this January then expanding into Ocado and Gail’s bakeries in the UK.

Its produce was developed by an international team of chefs: Albert Adria (with multiple Michelin Star awards, previously Head of Creativity at El Bulli) is Head of Product Development; Chi San (previously Head of Food for Alan Yau Projects) is Head of Food; and pioneering restauranteur, Alan Yau MBE (renowned for creating Hakkasan, Wagamama, Busaba Eathai and Park Chinois) is a board advisor, supporting the strategic direction of the business.

In a recent study conducted by Julienne Bruno amongst 2,007 UK adults, two-fifths of diners (38%) said they believe restaurants should offer more plant-based cheese toppings for pizza while 1 in 10 (9%) reported they enjoy vegan cheese on their pizza. Furthermore, 35% of respondents stated they would order more plant-based cheese if the texture was creamy and fresh; Julienne Bruno says it makes its produce fresh each week in-house to create a superior taste and texture.

Even the pesto is vegan

In response to this not-insignificant demand, the two brands have collaborated to put quality vegan cheese onto pizzas for such consumers. The Marg Extra-Extra features the SUPERSTRACCIA® with datterini tomatoes, and fresh basil pesto, and is finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Vegconomist has confirmed this pizza is completely vegan, including the pesto. And in addition, the vegan cheese, created with a base of soy milk and coconut oil and naturally fermented through a bespoke system, can be added as a replacement to animal cheese at no extra cost to consumers.

Axel Katalan, founder of Julienne Bruno, comments: “I’ve admired Pizza Pilgrims as a consumer for years, mainly because of the quality of their craft. Thus bringing our Superstraccia® onto the menu full time through this partnership shows the quality of our produce as well as its aspirational pull. We simply create original produce that chefs and home cooks alike love to work with and love to eat. Our culinary creativity is rooted in a deep knowledge of gastronomy and a passion for hospitality, which is why we speak the same language as chefs.”

James Elliot, founder of Pizza Pilgrims, adds: “Our January guest collab pizza with the Julienne Bruno® team was really well received, so we decided to offer this pizza as a vegan alternative for our customers full time. The taste of the Superstraccia® gives the same indulgent flavour of burrata, so we’re excited to bring it to our wider customer base.”

The research was conducted by Censuswide with UK General Consumers in July 2023. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.