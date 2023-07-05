JULIENNE BRUNO Introduces Vegan Cheese SUPERSTRACCIA in Gail’s Stores Across the UK

London-based innovator JULIENNE BRUNO announces a new food service partnership with famous UK bakery Gail’s. Through the collaboration, JULIENNE BRUNO introduces its vegan cheese SUPERSTRACCIA across the country, and Gail‘s expands its menu by adding its first plant-based meal featuring vegan cheese.

The new dish — Courgette and Muhammara Salad — has already been launched at Gail’s 107 locations nationwide. The salad combines courgette, lemon juice, oregano, peas, rocket, Kalamata olives, SUPERSTRACCIA, and Muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip made with pepper, walnuts, and cumin.

“Our idea is simple, create products that are so good, they stand up in their own right. Working with such a loved foodie brand as Gail’s really supports this and signals the start of a new conversation when it comes to original products made with plants,” commented Alex Katalan, founder of JULIENNE BRUNO.

Familiar cheese made with plants

Katalan founded his company in 2020 to create familiar but innovative cheese products using soy, coconut, and fermentation. The brand’s vegan cheese range, named Collection 01, includes BURRELLA, CREMATTA, and SUPERSTRACCIA. BURRELLA won the best product of the dairy-free category in the 2022 Quality Food Awards.

Before launching its whole range for the first time at Ocado.com last March (another triumphant partnership), JULIENNE BRUNO reported a quarterly growth rate of over 300%. Last November, the company raised £5 million to expand into retail and food service.

Taste for food service

With this partnership, JULIENNE BRUNO continues its expansion into the food service industry. The brand’s existing collaborations include Gaucho, Soho House, and Big Mama. Harrods’ Fresh Market Hall, Harrods Tea Rooms, Pizza Pilgrims, and Mamma Dough also launched JULIENNE BRUNO’s cheese in several menu items.

According to JULIENNE BRUNO, part of its success comes from the food service experience of its team. Albert Adria, a gastronomic trailblazer with multiple Michelin stars, previously head of creativity at El Bulli, is the head of product development.

Chi San, previously head of food for Alan Yau Projects, is the company’s head of food; and Alan Yau MBE, a well-known gastronomy investor in Hakkasan, Wagamama, Busaba Eathai, and Park Chinois, is a board advisor.

“We can’t wait for people to choose based on taste and not labels,” Katalan added.