Bristol’s Koocha Mezze Bar Partners With Juicy Marbles for Vegan Roast Dinner

Koocha Mezze Bar, a popular Persian-inspired plant-based restaurant in Bristol, UK, has added a vegan roast dinner to its menu.

The centrepiece of the dish is a wellington, featuring Juicy Marbles‘ plant-based steak along with mushroom and chestnut duxelles. The wellington is served on a bed of parsnip hummus, and is accompanied by saffron and rosemary roast potatoes, maple and zaatar glazed carrots, broccoli, parmesan smashed sprouts, Yorkshire pudding, sausage stuffing, and red wine gravy. An optional side of cauliflower cheese is also available.

“Today marks the first day of serving you our incredible Koocha Sunday roast dinner, and wow has it gone down a treat!” said Koocha on Instagram. “The feedback so far from you all has been incredible!”

The roast will be available every Sunday until it sells out, with booking highly recommended.

“Delights of Persian cuisine”

Koocha opened in 2018, and claims to have been the first fully plant-based restaurant in Bristol — a city often known for being a vegan hotspot. With its “unexpected and delicious spices and flavours from Persia and the Middle East”, the restaurant is much-loved by vegans and meat-eaters alike. The food is sourced locally and sustainably, with everything made from scratch.

While Koocha currently only has one location, the restaurant says it has “exciting plans” to expand to more locations across the UK.

“Growing up in a house filled with the delights of Persian cuisine has inspired me to create Koocha and share my wonderful childhood memories,” says Noda Marvani, the restaurant’s founder and head chef.