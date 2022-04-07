Largest Ever Vurger Co. Location Prepares to Open in Manchester

The fourth and largest ever Vurger Co. restaurant is set to open in Manchester on April 23. Situated in the Northern Quarter’s Transmission House development, it will be the chain’s first northern location, adding to those in London and Brighton.

The 50-cover restaurant, which was first announced in August last year, will be open seven days a week on a walk-in only basis. The menu will feature The Vurger Co.’s ethically-sourced plant-based options, all of which come in fully compostable packaging.

Customers can choose from several burgers such as the New York Melt, Buffalo Vurger, and Hunny ‘Chicken’. Other options such as vegan mac ‘n’ cheese and shakes are also on the menu.

Thriving scene

“This is a really exciting time for us at The Vurger Co,” said co-founder Rachel Hugh. “We’ve worked hard to establish ourselves in London and Brighton and can’t wait to be part of the thriving restaurant and food scene in Manchester, one of our favourite cities. Customers can expect amazing plant-based food, packed with texture and flavour that’s fun and delicious.”

Success despite the pandemic

At the beginning of 2020, The Vurger Co. raised £1.4 million to help it expand and open new locations. Despite the pandemic, the chain successfully launched a range of retail products and opened its first Brighton location, achieving record sales figures.

“We’re looking to feed a nation by removing animal products from the food chain, whilst remaining sustainable, healthy, and accessibly priced,” the company told vegconomist. “We simply can’t overlook the innovation that needs to take place in product lines that are right before our eyes.”