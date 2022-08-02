Lypid Partners with Taiwan’s Louisa Coffee For New ‘Juicy’ Plant-Based Meat Lineup

Lypid, a startup specializing in plant-based fats, announces a partnership with Louisa Coffee, Taiwan’s largest coffee chain, to serve new plant-based burgers made with Lypid’s animal-like vegan fat, PhytoFat.

Available at 500 locations across Taiwan, the collaboration will feature six sandwiches, rice burgers, muffins, and bagels made with the special burger patties. According to Chris Huang, Founder and Chairman of Louisa Coffee, the “juicy” new burgers are intended to make alternative protein options more accessible and “provide delicious food that is better for the body and the planet.”

Made from 97% vegan oils and water, Lypid’s PhytoFat is a culinary-friendly alternative to animal fats. By maintaining important fat qualities when heated above 329 degrees Fahrenheit (165 Celsius), Lypid says PhytoFat enhances the textures and flavors of plant-based foods, and is key to helping them taste like real meat.

Flavorful fat

PhytoFat is primarily made from monounsaturated fats like olive and sunflower oil, which offers a better nutritional profile with less calories and saturated fat than fats derived from animals.

Louisa Coffee is Taiwan’s largest coffeehouse company, surpassing Starbucks as the chain with the most locations in 2019. Founded by Taiwanese natives Michelle Lee and Jen-Yu Huang, Lypid raised $4M in seed funding this past March. In late 2021, the startup entered an agreement with Thai meat pork and poultry giant CP Foods to develop new plant-based meats that incorporate its signature PhytoFat.

“An amazing achievement”

Following its debut at Louisa, Lypid intends to continue to expand to additional sales channels and markets.

“We are thrilled to work with such an incredible partner to bring delicious alternative food to our daily life and show the infinite possibilities that PhytoFat can offer for sustainability initiatives. This is an amazing achievement for our efforts in advancing the plant-based movement,” said Dr. Jen-Yu Huang, co-founder and CEO of Lypid. “With the early success and highly positive feedback from consumers, we aim to take our innovation to more channels in the following months.”