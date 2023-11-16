Plant-Based Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney Expands Plant-Based Food Hall Model to China

Matthew Kenney, plant-based celebrity chef and entrepreneur, has revealed plans to bring his plant-based food hall model to China after the success of Plant City, the “world’s largest vegan dining hall”, in Rhode Island.

Boasting a substantial portfolio of plant-based restaurants, including Casa Planta in Costa Rica, Folia in the Middle East, and Plant Food + Wine in the US and Peru, Kenney has been promoting a plant-centric lifestyle on a global scale, currently operating over 50 restaurants around the world. With this latest venture, the chef plans to target markets in China, including Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Macao, and Shenzhen.

Each of these establishments will house between 12 and 14 individual restaurants specializing in diverse plant-based cuisines, along with food and lifestyle retail options. Among the unique concepts are VEG’D (plant-based fast food), Double Zero (wood-fired pizza), Ayre (ayurvedic cuisine), and more.



The Wellness Agency (TWA) and its founder Jay Faires are playing a pivotal role in facilitating this expansion. The agency specializes in scaling wellness brands via market entry to China, and it has also supported alt meat brand Fable Food Co. with global growth.

Creative approach to plant-based cuisine

Matthew Kenney’s creative approach to plant-based cuisine has garnered a celebrity following, with notable fans including Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Chris Martin, Oprah, and James Cameron frequenting his establishments. In addition to his foodservice ventures, Kenney co-founded Earth Company, which launched earlier this year in the US, offering nutritious meal bowls like curry, chili, and bolognese. Notably, he also introduced “the world’s largest vegan sports bar” in Boston last year.

Kenney commented, “As the public perception of plant-based eating continues to evolve and gain popularity around the world, I look forward to expanding Plant City across China. Our goal is to provide a one-stop destination for plant-based eating that will be appreciated by vegans, omnivores, and carnivores alike.”