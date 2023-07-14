How Menchie’s, One of America’s Largest Frozen Yogurt Chains, Is Embracing Dairy-Free Consumers

For years, dairy-free options at frozen yogurt shops were difficult to find, save for the occasional fruit-based sorbet. But times have changed, and many US chains – including 16 Handles, TCBY and Yogurtland – now offer soft-serve yogurt made with ingredients like oat milk.

It’s all the more remarkable that Menchie’s, North America’s largest self-serve frozen yogurt chain, now offers the most extensive selection of dairy-free items, with about a dozen rotating yogurts and sorbets to choose from.

With 350 locations in the US, Canada, Mexico and beyond, Menchie’s prides itself on offering a welcoming atmosphere and has made impressive efforts to cater to guests seeking fully plant-based yogurt. Since 2016, it has launched an ever-increasing range of indulgent yogurt flavors including Vegan Cinnamon Horchata, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Oatmeal Cookie and Salted Caramel.

Current flavors on offer include Cake Batter made with Almond Milk, Chocolate Hazelnut made with Cashew Milk, Mint Chocolate Chip made with Almond Butter, and Mixed Berry made with Oat Milk.

Each Menchie’s shop always carries one or two dairy-free flavors at any given time, and the flavors are rotated throughout the year.

After filling up a cup with their yogurt of choice, guests can choose from a plethora of vegan-friendly toppings ranging from fresh fruits and nuts to boba, carob chips, mochi, chocolate sprinkles, and Oreo cookies. In addition to yogurt, the brand also carries multiple varieties of non-dairy sorbet.

Oatly soft serve

In 2022, Menchie’s partnered with Oatly to introduce Vegan Oatly Vanilla froyo across it stores, and the collaboration was apparently successful, because Menchie’s announced it would bring back the flavor earlier this year.

This month, the company its celebrating its 16th birthday with the launch of a new dairy-free flavor, Vegan Cherry Rocket Pop Sorbet, and says it is committed to providing guests with 100% plant-based and vegan dessert options.

“16 years of Menchie’s means 16 years of smiles across the globe,” said Elizabeth Berry, Menchie’s VP of Marketing. “Menchie’s is the perfect place for friends and family to spend quality time together and make memories. We feel blessed to have been a part of our guests’ lives for the past 16 years, sharing celebrations such as birthdays, first dates, anniversaries, and afterschool snacks with them. We look forward to continuing to provide delicious frozen desserts and, of course, serving many more smiles throughout local communities worldwide for generations to come!”