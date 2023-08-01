Mexico: Japanese Chain Sushi Roll Joins Forces With Better Balance for ‘Vegan Lab’ Menu

Sushi Roll, a Japanese-inspired restaurant chain in Mexico, has launched a new menu called Vegan Lab in collaboration with alt protein brand Better Balance.

The menu features ten dishes, including starters, salads, soups, rolls, nigiri, and main courses. Meats such as pork and chicken have been replaced with Better Balance’s plant-based alternatives to achieve an authentic taste and texture.

The launch comes in response to growing demand for plant-based food in Mexico; 65% of Mexicans now reportedly consume plant-based products on a regular basis, while 30% identify as flexitarian.

“Innovation is part of Sushi Roll’s DNA and we are constantly renewing our menu to remain in the preference of diners. We know that more and more people expect to find plant-based options and, although Japanese gastronomy already offers a wide variety of dishes with vegetables, we have created a complete experience with flavors and top-quality vegetable proteins,” said Amparo Cañedo, marketing director of Sushi Roll.

“Delicious and pleasant”

Better Balance is owned by Sigma, a multi-billion dollar food company active in several countries. The brand offers a range of plant-based products, including meat-style shreds and grounds along with dairy-free sour cream and cheese sauce.

Better Balance has now entered into collaborations with several Mexican chains, launching Veggiebradas made with shredded plant-based meat at Gorditas Doña Tota in March. Two months later, the company began offering its vegan hotdogs at 7-Eleven Mexico.

“Better Balance products, made 100% plant-based, are so versatile that they can be part of the menu of different types of gastronomy, and the new Sushi Roll Vegan Lab is a clear example that dishes made with vegetable proteins can be as delicious and pleasant as their traditional versions,” said Marco Antonio Lara, general director of Better Balance Mexico.

The Vegan Lab menu is available at nine Mexico City branches of Sushi Roll — Jolie, Condesa, Perisur, San Jerónimo, Santa Fe, Grand San Francisco, Millet, Interlomas, and Masaryk. It is also available for delivery through the Sushi Roll app.