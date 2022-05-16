Frankie & Benny’s Offers 50% Off Meatless Meals for National Vegetarian Week

UK restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s has reduced the cost of its vegetarian and vegan meals by half to celebrate National Vegetarian Week.

From May 16-22, customers will be able to enjoy discounted meatless dishes at the Italian-American-themed chain’s 400 locations nationwide. According to The Restaurant Group — which operates Frankie & Benny’s — 4.7 million Brits now identify as vegetarian, while the country’s alt-meat market is worth £420 million. Research has also shown that the number of flexitarians is increasing, with almost half of UK consumers aged 18-24 limiting their meat consumption.

Meatless at Frankie & Benny’s

Frankie & Benny’s says it is now selling 13,700 meatless dishes per week, an increase of 9% since 2019. The chain has been working to increase its plant-based offerings for some time, with the launch of new options such as Vegan Loaded Skins, Viva La Vegan Cheeseburger, Vegan Cheese Fries, and Vegan No-Cheesecake.

“We’ve invested a lot in our vegetarian menu at Frankie & Benny’s in recent years, as we know that more of our guests are choosing to adopt a plant-based diet, which our recent sales figures also reflect,” said Luana Herrmann, Head of Brand and Marketing at The Restaurant Group. “Offering choice is a key value of Frankie & Benny’s, so we’ll continue to keep our vegetarian guests at the forefront of our minds when developing our menu.”