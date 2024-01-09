New York City Spearheads Veganuary 2024 in the US With Plant-Powered Menus

In celebration of Veganuary 2024, New York City is leading the charge in the USA, with restaurants across the city offering plant-based specials throughout the month, following a PSA kickoff in Times Square on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Veganuary’s journey in the US began with an advertising campaign in the Boston subway in December of 2017, following a successful campaign in the London Underground the year prior. The initiative has since witnessed a significant rise in popularity.

Growing interest in Veganuary

By 2022, the US had the highest number of participants among over 200 participating countries, according to Veganuary’s reports. This growing interest is mirrored in the latest YouGov study commissioned by Veganuary, revealing that 71% of US adults are aiming to incorporate more vegetables into their diet in 2024.

NYC Veganuary specials

Restaurants across New York City are embracing Veganuary with a range of creative and delicious offerings. Highlights include:

More specials can be found on the Vegan Dining Month website.

Joseph Fahey, Culinary Director at &Pizza, commented on the chain’s participation in Veganuary, stating, “At &pizza, we take pride in our commitment to top-quality, fresh ingredients. Our menu is thoughtfully designed to be inclusive of various dietary preferences, offering great vegan options that ensure everyone finds a pie to suit their taste. Collaborating with Veganuary was a natural fit for us, and we’re thrilled to contribute to raising awareness about &Pizza’s exceptional plant-based toppings.”