NotCo Partners With Chile’s Melt Pizzas to Launch Two Vegan Pizzas Topped With NotCheese

Chilean food tech company NotCo has partnered with Melt Pizzas, a popular Chilean restaurant chain, to develop two plant-based pizzas.

Both pizzas — The Vegan Pesto Margarita and the Vegan Veggie — are topped with NotCo’s mozzarella-style plant-based NotCheese. The Vegan Pesto Margarita also features cherry tomatoes and vegan pesto, while the Vegan Veggie is topped with red onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, corn, and tomato.

Melt Pizzas said it chose NotCheese because the product’s melting properties are superior to other vegan cheeses, hinting that it may also roll out more options using the cheese alternative in future. The chain added that it has previously offered four vegan pizzas, which have all been a “complete success”, as the trend towards plant-based foods continues to grow.

“Creating a union with brands that want to do things differently and that want to go further just like us, is very positive news. This match with Melt Pizzas means a lot to us, as it allows us to strengthen our mission of continuing to reinvent the industry from within, and what better than in collaboration with experts like them,” said Max Silva, NotCo expansion director and country manager for Chile.

The partnership is being celebrated with a promotion, with 20% off both pizzas until November 12.

Focus on cheese and local expansion

About a year ago, NotCo reported that it had decided to focus on plant-based cheese R&D “because 95% of consumer requests were for cheese”. At around the same time, the company partnered with Papa John’s — Chile’s top pizza chain — to launch a vegan pizza with NotCo chicken and plant-based cheese.

NotCo also indicated last year that it plans to focus on local rather than international expansion. It follows a huge boost in interest in plant-based foods in the country, with an Ipsos survey in June finding that 73% of consumers would be likely or very likely to consume a plant-based food if it had equal or better nutritional quality than the animal-based version.

The following month, market research found that 46% of Chileans are decreasing their consumption of animal foods. And just last week, new figures indicated that the amount of vegan food offered on Uber Eats in Chile has increased by 45% compared to 2022.

“Today there is a wide range of plant-based substitutes that allow us to try delicious meals, not only hamburgers or salads, but also more specific dishes or preparations such as sushi, shawarmas or pizzas, because it is possible to ‘veganize’ practically all preparations. We are very happy that more and more restaurants and businesses can incorporate more vegan options in their menus,” said Mauricio Serrano, director of Veganuary Latin America.

