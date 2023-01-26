Good News for LATAM as Starbucks Launches NotCo Products in Mexico & Argentina

This month, while food service chains around the world are expanding their offering for Veganuary and are committing to achieving sustainable goals, NotCo’s branded business NotCo Food, which offers products including NotMilk, NotBurger, and NotChicken, continues to be a leading supplier for retail and food service in Latin America.

Starbucks Mexico Launches NotCo sandwiches

Earlier this month, Starbucks Mexico announced the expansion of its food menu by introducing two new plant-based options made with NotCo products: NotChicken Baguette and NotBurger Baguette.

Both sandwiches are 100% plant-based and are offered with NotMayo, NotCo’s 100% plant-based emulsion with a taste, aroma, and texture similar to mayonnaise.

Starbucks Argentina Introduces NotMilk

Buenos Aires Starbucks, operated in Argentina by licensee Alsea, recently announced a collaboration with NotCo to expand its vegetable beverage offering with NotMilk, which will be available as an option for all Starbucks craft beverages at no additional cost.

LatAm’s food service supplier

NotCo continues to be LatAm’s number-one food tech manufacturer, and supplier of plant-based and vegan products across the region. The food service sector has been easily adapting to plant-based demand by partnering with NotCo to launch or introduce new products.

NotCo partnerships continue to accelerate and scale the accessibility of plant-based foods and also help other brands achieve their sustainability goals. Some of last year’s NotCo partnerships with food service and retail chains in LatAm include:

Starbucks comments: “These plant-based products reinforce Starbucks’ commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by 50 percent while offering customers a range of food and beverage options that meet their preferences and fit their lifestyles.”