Papa Murphy’s Introduces Violife Dairy-Free Cheese Across All Locations

Papa Murphy’s, a take-and-bake American pizza company, is offering Violife dairy-free mozzarella cheese as an option on all of the chain’s pizzas. With the new menu addition, Papa Murphy’s states it is now one of the first nationwide pizza chains in the US to serve dairy-free cheese.

Papa Murphy’s operates over 1,300 locations in the US, Canada and UAE, and specializes in freshly prepared pizzas that customers take home to bake. Violife’s award-winning cheese can be ordered online or in-store on any of Papa Murphy’s special recipes or “create your own” pizzas. Plant-based cheese joins the chain’s growing selection of healthy options, including a gluten-free crust.

Dairy-free expansion

Papa Murphy’s first announced a partnership with award-winning vegan cheese producer Violife in October 2021. At the time, Violife’s Just Like Mozzarella was available on the Garden Veggie or Create Your Own pizzas, and only available in select stores.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve our dairy-free and cheese-loving guests alike with this new topping,” shared Carron Harris, Sr. Director of Culinary. “Violife delivers that flavorful, ‘cheesy’, perfect bite you’ve come to expect from Papa Murphy’s!”

“An appetite for dairy-free”

While plant-based meat toppings, like sausage and pepperoni, are becoming increasingly popular, most US pizza chains still don’t offer dairy-free cheese as a widely available option. Papa Murphy’s joins growing brands like MOD Pizza, Blaze Pizza, and Mellow Mushroom to serve the in-demand item.

“There’s an appetite for dairy-free cheese around the country, and Papa Murphy’s pizza is here to help!” said Kim McBee, SVP of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing. “We’re so pleased to make it easier than ever to customize, take, and bake the perfect meal to share with your family and friends with dairy-free needs and preferences.”