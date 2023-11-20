Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat Unveil Beyond Pepperoni Range Across the UK

Pizza Hut UK and Beyond Meat announce the introduction of the Beyond Pepperoni pizza range at Pizza Hut delivery locations across the UK. Beginning January 2024, the plant-based pepperoni will also be available at Pizza Hut dine-in establishments for a limited time, aiming to cater to the evolving dietary preferences of pizza consumers.

The Beyond Pepperoni range features the Big New Yorker, a 16” pepperoni and cheese pizza, Beyond Pepperoni Feast with mixed peppers, and Beyond Pepperoni Melt pizza. By default, these pizzas come with regular mozzarella cheese, but Violife’s vegan cheese is available on request (at no extra cost) to make them 100% vegan.

Hazell White, Head of Brand & Innovation at Pizza Hut UK & Europe, expressed pride in the partnership with Beyond Meat, stating, “We’re so proud to be partnering with Beyond Meat again for the launch of our Beyond Pepperoni range. We’ve launched this in November so everyone can enjoy our great-tasting pizza over the festive period, whether that’s in our Melts or on our Big New Yorker.



New York’s Blackbird Foods also unveiled a plant-based pizza featuring Beyond Meat’s pepperoni and vegan cheese for retail last week, available in the frozen aisle at various retailers across the USA. Despite Beyond Meat’s recent announcement of a 19% reduction in its global non-production workforce, the company has maintained a stronger foothold in Europe thanks to partnerships with major food service chains like McDonald’s. This new collaboration with Pizza Hut, another major food service chain, is expected to continue fostering positive momentum for Beyond Meat’s market performance.

Hameed Jagani, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Beyond Meat, concludes, “With so many different tastes and dietary preferences, it can be difficult to find a satisfying and tasty pizza that suits everyone. With more and more British consumers looking to reduce their animal meat consumption, we’re thrilled to offer a delicious, innovative plant-based pizza topping that will delight meat lovers, flexitarians, and vegetarians alike.”