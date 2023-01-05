Plant-Based Beef Slices by the Vegetarian Butcher Launch at Subway in Northern Europe

The Vegetarian Butcher‘s plant-based beef slices are now available at Subway locations in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The slices will be featured in the new Plant-Based Steak Sub. Available as a six-inch or foot-long sandwich, customers can add as many vegetables as they like, along with vegan cheese and a sauce of choice (Subway recommends teriyaki).

“Our Plant-based Steak has been created in collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher, one of the world’s leading plant-based meat brands, so our guests don’t have to compromise on taste or texture to enjoy a meat-free lunch,” said Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway.

The new sub adds to Subway’s existing vegan options, the Plant Patty and Veggie Delite.

From local to global

In recent years, Unilever-owned The Vegetarian Butcher has expanded worldwide, including partnerships with Burger King in Spain and Poland. The brand has also launched for retail in China and Singapore.

In 2020, The Vegetarian Butcher told vegconomist that it had succeeded in “transitioning from a local brand to a global one”. The following year, the company reported 70% growth and said the rise of plant-based food was “inexorable”.

“We are very excited about the cooperation with Subway and the Plant-based Teriyaki Steak Sub. The juicy, beefy steak-style slices are the perfect way to show how plant-based and indulgence can go hand in hand,” said Hugo Verkuil, CEO at The Vegetarian Butcher.