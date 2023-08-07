Plant-Based Brand Gosh! to Be Available to Children at More Than 130 UK Nurseries

UK nursery school (known as pre-school in the US) food supplier Nursery Kitchen has joined forces with plant-based brand Gosh! to provide healthier options to children under the age of five.

Nursery Kitchen provides meals to over 130 nurseries UK-wide, and will now begin offering Gosh! products such as sweet potato pakora and Mediterranean falafel as snacks.

A drastic need for change

The collaboration comes as concerns grow about poor nutrition among young children, with more than 20% reportedly overweight or obese by the time they start primary (elementary) school. Among children between the ages of two and five, 61% of the calories eaten are said to come from ultra-processed foods.

“The stats in recent news reports signal a drastic need for change in the early years food industry. Children need to have access to healthy food choices at the earliest possible age to have the best chances of carrying through such preferences and eating habits into their adult years,” said Hannah Dolan, head of food at Nursery Kitchen.

“Influencing better choices”

Gosh! offers a range of plant-based snacks made mostly with whole foods, including chickpea-based cocktail sausages, cauliflower bites, several varieties of falafel, and more. Full-size sausages and burgers made from vegetables and legumes are also available.

In 2020, Gosh! invested £4.5 million in a new 17,000-square-foot facility, after seeing a rapid growth in demand for its products. The brand’s parent company, Claybell Limited, was acquired for £64 million by Portuguese conglomerate Sonae in 2021.

“One of the key ways to engage pre-school age children in food is offering versatility,” said Dolan. “Gosh!’s falafels and bites are perfect as they add to the diversity of our menus and help us give children different flavours and ways to eat. We’re excited to partner with Gosh! as an established brand which shares our mission to make a positive difference to lives through championing a wholesome, healthy diet.”

Caroline Hughes, head of marketing at Gosh!, added, “Exposing children to different plant-based dishes at nursery age means they can kickstart a positive relationship with fruit and vegetables. Our partnership with Nursery Kitchen allows us to reach more children at this critical life stage, influencing better diet choices one nursery at a time so we can help create a happier, healthier life for future generations.”

For more information about Nursery Kitchen’s menus, visit https://nurserykitchen.co.uk/our-menu/. For further information about Gosh!, visit https://www.goshfood.com/.