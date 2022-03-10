Plant-Based Restaurant Mildreds Opens Sixth Location in London’s Covent Garden

Plant-based restaurant Mildreds first launched in London in 1988. Now, the chain has opened its sixth location in the British capital, offering sustainable food inspired by cuisines from around the world.

The restaurant is situated on St. Martin’s Lane in Covent Garden and is divided across two floors, with space to seat 110 and a private space that can accommodate eight guests. The location is open every day for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, serving Mildreds’ recently introduced seasonal menu.

It has been just four months since Mildreds opened its previous location, a concept restaurant called mallow, in Borough Market. The chain’s other restaurants are in Soho, Camden, King’s Cross, and Dalston.

Menu

Mildreds’ Covent Garden menu features dishes such as Bhatti Ka Chick’n Kebabs, Kiri Hodi, and the Soul Bowl. The Kiri Hodi is particularly popular — in 2020, it was the fourth most popular plant-based dish ordered on Deliveroo in the UK.

Four different burgers — including the Korean Fried Chick’n Burger — are also available, along with breakfasts such as Wild Blueberry Hotcakes and Toasted Coconut Bread. As a result of its creative menu, Mildreds was featured in the book An Opinionated Guide to Vegan London in 2019.

“We can’t wait to bring Mildreds to the Covent Garden area, with rising demand for plant-based food across the capital it was time to bring our food to the world-famous theatre district of London,” said Managing Director Sam Anstey. “The new site will showcase the first iteration of Mildreds’ refreshed new branding. Since joining Mildreds in 2020, I have been looking to update the brand’s look & feel, taking on board customer feedback and staying true to the brand’s history since we first opened in ‘88.”