PLANTA Continues US Expansion with New Locations and Dining Concepts

Plant-based restaurant chain, PLANTA has been rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States with the opening of five new locations so far this year, for a grand total of 14 restaurants, with more on the way.







PLANTA launched its first restaurant in Toronto in 2016 under the Chase Hospitality Group, quickly gaining a dedicated following. In 2022, the group’s president, Steven Salm, made the bold decision to sell the group’s last non-vegan restaurant, shift focus entirely to PLANTA, and relocate the company’s headquarters to Miami under the PLANTA Group.

The expansion focuses on three concepts: PLANTA, with a range of plant-based dishes; PLANTA Queen, focusing on Asian cuisine; and the newest addition, PLANTA Cocina, with Pan-Latin options. Each concept offers a unique take on plant-based dining, appealing to a diverse range of diners, both vegan and non-vegan.



PLANTA expanded its footprint in April with the opening of a PLANTA Queen location in Washington, DC. The menu, inspired by popular Asian dishes, features a range of vegan sushi, dumplings, wok, and noodle options.

First PLANTA Cocina location

The chain opened the first of its newest concepts, PLANTA Cocina, in Marina Del Ray, Los Angeles, in May. PLANTA Cocina focuses on Latin-inspired dishes like street corn, avocado lime tartare, and queso fundido, alongside PLANTA classics. The second of the group’s locations in Los Angeles followed at the beginning of this month with the launch of PLANTA in Brentwood, featuring brick oven pizzas, signature pasta, sushi, and more.

The proximity of PLANTA’s new LA locations to year-round local farmer’s markets allows the chain to source fresh, local ingredients, aligning with its commitment to promoting local initiatives and sustainability. Salm expressed his excitement to EATER LA, saying, “The ability to handpick what our guests are going to be eating is just a connection that we haven’t really had available to us, and in such close proximity, that it feels really exciting to be able to operate a restaurant that is plant-based under those conditions.”



Upcoming locations

PLANTA has two more locations slated to open later this year. The first of which is PLANTA Queen, set to open in November at Buckhead Village in Atlanta. This marks a significant milestone as the group’s second location in Atlanta after the opening of the Krog Street Market location in June. Additionally, PLANTA says a location in Dupont Circle, Washington, is on the way.

Following the group’s successful launches this year, Salm stated, “We are constantly working to raise the bar for plant-based hospitality and are committed to delighting guests with our thoughtful and adventurous dining experience.”

